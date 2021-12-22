"I would say, Mark, you are a very smart person"
Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Reveals What She Would Tell Mark Zuckerberg If She Ever Met Him
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has never met Mark Zuckerberg, she said on NYT's "Sway."
- She said she'd like to meet the Meta CEO one day and laid out what she'd tell him if that happens.
- One thing she'd say is, "You don't have to live the life you've been living. You don't have to be afraid."
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
No, You Can't Legally Get Married In The Metaverse — At Least Not Yet
A metaverse wedding "would just be a ceremony," one expert told Insider, and those couples would also need to have in-person ones for it to be legal.