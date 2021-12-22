Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

"I would say, Mark, you are a very smart person"

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Reveals What She Would Tell Mark Zuckerberg If She Ever Met Him
Frances Haugen would tell Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, "You don't have to be afraid of people knocking on your door...You can have a different life."

Key Details

  • Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has never met Mark Zuckerberg, she said on NYT's "Sway."
  • She said she'd like to meet the Meta CEO one day and laid out what she'd tell him if that happens.
  • One thing she'd say is, "You don't have to live the life you've been living. You don't have to be afraid."

