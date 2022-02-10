mark's in trouble
Facebook's $267 Billion Stock Market Collapse Is The Ultimate Proof That Mark Zuckerberg Doesn't Know What He's Doing
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Facebook has been "in crisis" before, but this time is different.
- This time the dilemma isn't about the company's reputation. It's about Meta's core Facebook business flailing and Wall Street punishing the company for that weakness.
- To save itself, Meta should have focused on making its core business stronger and its existing platforms safer for this world. Instead, it is focused on building another one no one is excited about.
