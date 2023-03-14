AI is the new pandora's box
Facebook And Twitter Scrambled Our Brains And Poisoned Our Politics. AI Poses An Even Bigger Threat.
The Lede
Sam Altman, a 37-year-old Stanford drop-out is the new tech wunderkind with the release of ChatGPT. However, as the application sets records, there is still potential for danger if the AI is left unchecked.
Key Details
- Sam Altman wasn't expected to be the next Mark Zuckerberg and now he is seeing his star rise in much the same way with his company OpenAI.
- ChatGPT has now become the fastest growing internet application in history, outdoing both Instagram and TikTok.
- However, there are reservations to be had about AI because without checks and balances, there is potential for danger and a Pandora's box effect.