Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

AI is the new pandora's box

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Facebook And Twitter Scrambled Our Brains And Poisoned Our Politics. AI Poses An Even Bigger Threat.
Artificial intelligence could warp the economy and supercharge everything from financial scams to government surveillance, according to tech experts.
· 465 reads

The Lede

Sam Altman, a 37-year-old Stanford drop-out is the new tech wunderkind with the release of ChatGPT. However, as the application sets records, there is still potential for danger if the AI is left unchecked.

Key Details

  • Sam Altman wasn't expected to be the next Mark Zuckerberg and now he is seeing his star rise in much the same way with his company OpenAI.
  • ChatGPT has now become the fastest growing internet application in history, outdoing both Instagram and TikTok.
  • However, there are reservations to be had about AI because without checks and balances, there is potential for danger and a Pandora's box effect.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories