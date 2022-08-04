Popular
we need to talk about Ezra

Ezra Miller's Unraveling: Friends Concerned As The 'Flash' Actor Travels The US In Body Armor And Faces Claims Of Running A Cult
Ezra Miller's frightening outbursts and increasing paranoia have led some to wonder if Warner Bros. will axe "The Flash."

  • Ezra Miller has gone from one of Hollywood’s most promising actors to one of its biggest liabilities.
  • Miller has been driving around the US carrying at least one gun and wearing a bulletproof vest, paranoid about being followed. People who had recent interactions with Miller were left feeling unsafe.
  • Several people close to Miller say they’re worried about the actor’s mental state and concerned Miller has lost touch with reality.

