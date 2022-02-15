fact vs fiction
Experts Rate 12 Vaccine Claims By Robert Malone, The Doctor Who Catapulted To Fame On Joe Rogan's Podcast
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- The scientist Robert Malone raises questions about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Some of what he says about mRNA vaccines is true, while other claims are baseless or leave out info.
- Leading experts separated the facts from the fiction in what he says.
