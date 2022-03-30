salary journeys
Employees Across Industries and Salary Levels Reveal How Much They’ve Made Over Their Careers
💸 Insider's "Salary Journeys" showcases what employees across industries have made throughout their careers.
The goal? To increase pay transparency and empower people to achieve a fairer wage. Check out some of the salary journeys so far.👇
💻 Software engineer, $183,000 a year.
Growing up with two engineer parents and a strong understanding of finance, a 32-year-old living on the West Coast talked about feeling underpaid relative to his peers in Big Tech.
📝 Administrative assistant, $16.50 an hour.
COVID-19 was devastating for this woman working in the Midwest. She was jobless for nine months.
Today, she works in a role that she loves and looks back at the experience as a learning opportunity.
Negotiations have never come easy to this Latina editor in the Southeast, and she fears it could be having a negative effect on her overall career trajectory.
💊 Pharmaceutical executive, $203,000 a year.
This pharma exec experienced slow and steady salary increases.
Starting as a contractor 16 years ago, he worked his way up the ladder. Today, he also makes an additional $25,000 in stock options.
