MUSK vs. Buttigieg
Elon Musk Was Only in a Position to Buy Twitter Because He’s Received Billions in Government Handouts. So Why Is He at War With Pete Buttigieg, the Man Who Regulates Tesla and SpaceX?
362 reads | submitted by Daisy Grant via businessinsider.com
The Lede
Only a few years ago, Pete Buttigieg and Elon Musk were friends — or at least friendly on Twitter. But as Buttigieg became the nation's most powerful transportation official, their relationship has been in steady decline. Musk has feuded with Buttigieg over everything from tax credits for electric vehicles to the safety of driverless cars. Why is the Tesla CEO going after the federal official who holds the greatest sway over his primary business?
Key Details
- The source of the feud can be explained in one word: unions.
- In antagonizing Buttigieg, Musk has shown his characteristic lack of strategic forethought.
- Buttigieg, for his part, is unlikely to be cowed by Musk.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments