Elon Musk Says He's 'Highly Confident' That SpaceX's Starship Rocket Launches Will Cost Less Than $10 Million Within 2-3 Years
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicted that one Starship rocket flight could cost a few million dollars in the future.

  • Elon Musk said SpaceX's Starship launches will cost less than $10 million within 2-3 years.
  • Musk predicted that one Starship rocket launch could cost a few million dollars in the future.
  • SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket currently costs customers $62 million to launch.

