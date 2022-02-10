what a bargain
Elon Musk Says He's 'Highly Confident' That SpaceX's Starship Rocket Launches Will Cost Less Than $10 Million Within 2-3 Years
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Elon Musk said SpaceX's Starship launches will cost less than $10 million within 2-3 years.
- Musk predicted that one Starship rocket launch could cost a few million dollars in the future.
- SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket currently costs customers $62 million to launch.
