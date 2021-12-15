that's a lot of money
Elon Musk Says He'll Pay More Taxes This Year Than Any American In History — He May Be Right
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Elon Musk said he will "pay more taxes than any American in history this year" on Twitter on Wednesday.
- He was responding to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's tweet that he's "freeloading off everyone else."
- The Tesla CEO has to pay taxes on a large amount of stock options he's exercised this year.
