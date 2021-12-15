Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

that's a lot of money

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Elon Musk Says He'll Pay More Taxes This Year Than Any American In History — He May Be Right
The Tesla CEO could face a tax bill exceeding $10 billion this year if he exercises all his options expiring in 2022, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Key Details

  • Elon Musk said he will "pay more taxes than any American in history this year" on Twitter on Wednesday.
  • He was responding to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's tweet that he's "freeloading off everyone else."
  • The Tesla CEO has to pay taxes on a large amount of stock options he's exercised this year.

