Ka-ching!
Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Could Personally Benefit These Congressional Lawmakers
Key Details
- Musk's Twitter acquisition will have repercussions beyond the stock market.
- Six Democrats and one Republican in Congress — including Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Republican Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas — invest, or have recently invested, in Twitter.
- New ownership will likely change who, and what, is allowed on the far-reaching platform.
Comments