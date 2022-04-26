Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Ka-ching!

271 reads | submitted by Daisy Grant via businessinsider.com

Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Could Personally Benefit These Congressional Lawmakers
Members of congress rely on Twitter for everything from political grandstanding to campaign fundraising. Elon Musk's purchase could affect their personal finances.

Key Details

  • Musk's Twitter acquisition will have repercussions beyond the stock market.
  • Six Democrats and one Republican in Congress — including Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Republican Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas — invest, or have recently invested, in Twitter.
  • New ownership will likely change who, and what, is allowed on the far-reaching platform.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.