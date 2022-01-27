Trending
Elon Musk Offered A 19 year-old $5,000 To Take Down A Twitter Account That Tracks His Private Jet, Report Says
"Can you take this down? It is a security risk," Musk said to the owner of the Elon's Jet account in a private message, per a Protocol report.

Key Details

  • Elon Musk offered the owner of an account called "Elon's Jet" $5,000 to remove it, Protocol reported.
  • The account uses public data to track the location of Musk's private jet.
  • Its owner countered with an offer of $50,000 but has not heard back from Musk.

