Elon Musk Offered A 19 year-old $5,000 To Take Down A Twitter Account That Tracks His Private Jet, Report Says
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Elon Musk offered the owner of an account called "Elon's Jet" $5,000 to remove it, Protocol reported.
- The account uses public data to track the location of Musk's private jet.
- Its owner countered with an offer of $50,000 but has not heard back from Musk.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
Bud Light is introducing a new beer with zero carbs after 10 years and 130 prototypes
Bud Light's new beer is aimed at Gen Z consumers, who are looking for more health-conscious beverages and don't want to be "weighed down."