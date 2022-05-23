SEEING THE IMPACT
Elon Musk Lost $10 Billion In Net Worth In A Single Day After Sexual Misconduct Claims Emerged
753 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via markets.businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Elon Musk's wealth shrank by $10 billion on Friday as Tesla's stock plunged, per Bloomberg.
- Tesla's stock price fell after a report that SpaceX settled a sexual misconduct claim against him.
- An analyst said Tesla's backers feared "key-man risk" and "perception is reality for [Wall] Street."
