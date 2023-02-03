Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

MAMMA MIA!

Disappointing Photos Show What It Was Really Like To Visit The Colosseum In Rome

Annie Smith
Annie Smith
Disappointing Photos Show What It Was Really Like To Visit The Colosseum In Rome
Though Insider's reporter took steps to avoid tourists when she visited the Colosseum, she found it was too crowded to enjoy Rome's iconic attraction.
· 482 reads
The Colosseum is a 2,000-year-old amphitheater in Rome that once hosted gladiatorial games. It's also one of the most popular tourist attractions in Europe.

When I visited the Colosseum for the first time, I wanted to experience stunning views that would transport me to the past.

Pictures depicting the author's expectations of visiting the Colosseum. (Credit: Maria Szymczyk/EyeEm/Getty Images, Alexander Spatari/Getty Images)

When I booked my trip, I started looking up Colosseum posts on my Instagram and found several photos of people touring — seemingly alone — around the gigantic historic structure.

Although the Colosseum is one of the most popular attractions in Rome, it has a capacity of 3,000 visitors at a time, according to The Washington Post, so how crowded could it really be, I wondered.

Tourists at the Colosseum in June 2022. (Credit: Riccardo De Luca/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

But even with purchasing a skipping-the-line service, I was disappointed to find that long lines were unavoidable.


There was no escaping the crowds of tourists


People wait to take pictures in front of the arena in October 2022. (Credit: Joey Hadden/Insider)


To learn more about our reporter’s experience and hear advice about dealing with Colosseum crowds, head to Insider.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories