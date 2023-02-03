Disappointing Photos Show What It Was Really Like To Visit The Colosseum In Rome

When I visited the Colosseum for the first time, I wanted to experience stunning views that would transport me to the past.

When I booked my trip, I started looking up Colosseum posts on my Instagram and found several photos of people touring — seemingly alone — around the gigantic historic structure.

Although the Colosseum is one of the most popular attractions in Rome, it has a capacity of 3,000 visitors at a time, according to The Washington Post, so how crowded could it really be, I wondered.

But even with purchasing a skipping-the-line service, I was disappointed to find that long lines were unavoidable.

There was no escaping the crowds of tourists

