MAMMA MIA!
Disappointing Photos Show What It Was Really Like To Visit The Colosseum In Rome
The Colosseum is a 2,000-year-old amphitheater in Rome that once hosted gladiatorial games. It's also one of the most popular tourist attractions in Europe.
When I visited the Colosseum for the first time, I wanted to experience stunning views that would transport me to the past.
When I booked my trip, I started looking up Colosseum posts on my Instagram and found several photos of people touring — seemingly alone — around the gigantic historic structure.
Although the Colosseum is one of the most popular attractions in Rome, it has a capacity of 3,000 visitors at a time, according to The Washington Post, so how crowded could it really be, I wondered.
But even with purchasing a skipping-the-line service, I was disappointed to find that long lines were unavoidable.
There was no escaping the crowds of tourists
To learn more about our reporter’s experience and hear advice about dealing with Colosseum crowds, head to Insider.