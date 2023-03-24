Disappointing photos show what it's really like to backpack across Europe.

(Credit: Halfpoint Images/Getty Images, Joey Hadden/Insider)

I recently spent two weeks backpacking through Europe for the first time.

I found that it wasn't the glamorous, romantic adventure that it often looks like on Instagram.

While backpacking, I was disappointed by overnight train rides and crowds of tourists in each city.

Last year, I tried backpacking for the first time.

With a passion for fashion, traveling with just a backpack never appealed to me before 2022. There were always too many things I wanted to pack.

But since I began traveling more last year as a travel reporter for Insider, I realized I needed to lighten my load to make it easier to hit the road for longer periods of time.

I made a minimalist travel style a priority in August 2022, when I spent a week backpacking for the first time through Eastern Canada. It turned out to be a lot easier — and more efficient — than I'd originally thought.

So when I planned a two-week train trip through four European countries two months later, I decided to push myself to fit everything I needed into my backpack again.

Unfortunately, I found that backpacking through Europe wasn't as romantic or glamorous as it often seems through photos on my Instagram feed.

Over the course of two weeks, I backpacked across Germany, Austria, Italy, and Switzerland while exploring the cities of Berlin, Vienna, Venice, Rome, Milan, and Zürich. It was my first time visiting each country and backpacking in Europe.

As part of my travels, I slept in shared train cabins and budget Airbnbs, and initially, felt like I was living the life of young adults on a gap year, or post-college students on a big adventure.

But I quickly realized it wasn't as glamorous as I expected it to be based on stories I'd heard from other people, or more commonly, pictures I saw on social media.

First, I found that my biggest backpack couldn't squeeze in all the clothes I wanted to bring.

I picked the largest bag I own — a 32-liter backpack — for my trip to Europe.

I wasn't sure how well this bag would work for a two-week trip, so I practiced packing as lightly as possible to ensure I could fit everything.

I started with my work gear, which included a laptop, cameras, lenses, and a notebook. Then I packed chargers, toiletries, and snacks before realizing my work gear and other essentials were taking priority over clothes.

I was hoping to bring two packing cubes full of clothing, but I could only fit one in my bag. This cut my proposed wardrobe in half. I ended up only having room for two polos, one t-shirt, one long-sleeve t-shirt, three pairs of pants, a sweater, a blazer, a dress, and two light jackets.

Although I impressed myself by packing lighter than I ever had while still having everything I needed for the longest trip I'd ever taken, I couldn't help but feel disappointed in my limited outfit choices.

Because I could only bring a few garments, I had to do laundry at nearly every accommodation.

I've never seen a backpacking social media post about doing laundry, but I found myself washing my clothes at nearly every Airbnb I stayed in.

I stayed in each accommodation for just one or two nights, so to ensure my clothes would be dry before checking out, I had to prioritize doing laundry as soon as I checked in.

This was a bummer since I often arrived at each accommodation feeling exhausted from travel, and washing my clothes was the last thing I felt like doing.

I thought a sleeper train would be a smart way to arrive in new cities and maximize my time, but these shared cabins felt cramped and uncomfortable.

To get from Vienna to Venice, I booked a bunk in a shared cabin on an overnight train run by Nightjet, a rail line that operates overnight routes between Austria, Italy, France, and the Netherlands, according to the company's website.

Since I booked a shared room with up to five other people, I expected to feel a little cramped, but I anticipated being able to move around the room freely.

However, I found that the 74-square-foot cabin didn't feel like enough space for myself and the other travelers, especially with everyone's luggage. Our cabin only had four people in it, and I thought it would have been even more uncomfortable had it been fully booked with six people.

There was space for bags above the beds, but not enough for everyone. I couldn't do much more than sit and lay in my bunk, and quickly became disappointed by my choice to travel in this way.

