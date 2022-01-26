BRITNEY: IN HER OWN WORDS
COMIC: How Britney Spears Fought For Her Freedom From An 'Abusive' Conservatorship And Won
Submitted by Hannah Williams
Using quotes from Britney Spears' explosive June 2021 testimony, we reveal the contrast between her public-facing life overseen by her father and the harrowing private experiences she dealt with behind closed doors.
