Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

survivor guilt

294 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com

Columbine Survivor Speaks Out On Robb Elementary School Shooting: 'You Just Kind Of Keep Reliving The Unthinkable'
Rebels Project co-founder Zach Cartaya shared his thoughts with Insider on school shootings and what it means to be a survivor of one.

Key Details

  • Zach Cartaya is a survivor of 1999's Columbine school shooting in Littleton, CO.
  • Cartaya's nonprofit helps survivors with mental health and says they may feel guilt after shootings.
  • Cartaya told Insider: "Sandy Hook impacted me so deeply and I didn't know what to do with it — and I frankly still don't ... the reason that it hit me is that survivor's guilt is such a tricky demon to wrestle with."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.