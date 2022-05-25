survivor guilt
Columbine Survivor Speaks Out On Robb Elementary School Shooting: 'You Just Kind Of Keep Reliving The Unthinkable'
294 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- Zach Cartaya is a survivor of 1999's Columbine school shooting in Littleton, CO.
- Cartaya's nonprofit helps survivors with mental health and says they may feel guilt after shootings.
- Cartaya told Insider: "Sandy Hook impacted me so deeply and I didn't know what to do with it — and I frankly still don't ... the reason that it hit me is that survivor's guilt is such a tricky demon to wrestle with."
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments