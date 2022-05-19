Popular
Chinese Cave Explorers Discovered A 630-Foot Deep Sinkhole Containing A Massive Ancient Forest
"I wouldn't be surprised to know that there are species found in these caves that have never been reported or described by science until now," one researcher said.

Key Details

  • Cave explorers found a giant sinkhole in China's Guangxi region, per Xinhua News Agency.
  • Hidden inside the 630-feet-deep sinkhole is an ancient forest.
  • Sinkholes are common in the region because the land sits on easily-dissolved bedrock.

