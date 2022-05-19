imagine falling in
Chinese Cave Explorers Discovered A 630-Foot Deep Sinkhole Containing A Massive Ancient Forest
- Cave explorers found a giant sinkhole in China's Guangxi region, per Xinhua News Agency.
- Hidden inside the 630-feet-deep sinkhole is an ancient forest.
- Sinkholes are common in the region because the land sits on easily-dissolved bedrock.
