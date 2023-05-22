Check Out This $14 Million Penthouse In San Francisco's Tallest Residential Building, Which Was Sinking And Tilting For Years Before It Was Fixed

A luxury penthouse in San Francisco has hit the market, asking $14 million.

The condo isn't located in just any building: It's in Millennium Tower. The Tower is known for being the city's tallest residential building, yes, but it's also famous for the fact that it was sinking and tilting for several years before construction began to remedy the issues.

After years of structural recorrection, the building is now fully anchored to bedrock, according to Sotheby's International Realty, which is listing the property.

Take a look inside the 5,000-square-foot penthouse:

Behold Grand Penthouse A in San Francisco's Millennium Tower.

[Jacob Elliott for Sotheby’s International Realty]

The luxury condo hit the market this week, with an asking price of $14 million.

[Jacob Elliott for Sotheby’s International Realty]

Sotheby's says it's the highest and largest penthouse in California.

[Jacob Elliott for Sotheby’s International Realty]

It has two bedrooms...

[Jacob Elliott for Sotheby’s International Realty]

...as well as 2.5 bathrooms.

[Jacob Elliott for Sotheby’s International Realty]

The penthouse has 270-degree views of major San Francisco landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge, the San Francisco Bay, and the Transamerica Pyramid.

[Jacob Elliott for Sotheby’s International Realty]

The penthouse also has a 400-square-foot private outdoor terrace.

[Jacob Elliott for Sotheby’s International Realty]

