ChatGPT Was A Black Swan Event
ChatGPT is only six months old. It's already changed the way investors value companies, relationships between students and educators, and Big Tech.
ChatGPT is now such a part of our lives that it is hard to believe a time where the name wasn't uttered. Insider's Beatrice Nolan and Shona Ghosh examine what the chatbot has done to our lives.

  • ChatGPT became publicly available 6 months ago.
  • The chatbot has already upended education, training, hiring and company share prices.
  • It was a black swan event — an unforeseen, rare event that looked inevitable in hindsight.

