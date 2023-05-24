not natalie portman's black swan
ChatGPT Was A Black Swan Event
The Lede
ChatGPT is now such a part of our lives that it is hard to believe a time where the name wasn't uttered. Insider's Beatrice Nolan and Shona Ghosh examine what the chatbot has done to our lives.
Key Details
- ChatGPT became publicly available 6 months ago.
- The chatbot has already upended education, training, hiring and company share prices.
- It was a black swan event — an unforeseen, rare event that looked inevitable in hindsight.