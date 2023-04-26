Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

coders are no longer safe

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
ChatGPT Spells The End Of Coding As We Know It
AI has come for software developers, and the job will never be the same again.
·
·
·

The Lede

For years, incoming workers have been told that the best way to keep themselves safe during layoffs is to learn to code, but with AI improving, it seems that it may not be so true anymore.

Key Details

  • Adam Hughes, a software developer, told ChatGPT to program a modified tic-tac-toe game. He was surprised by what came back: very good code.
  • This revelation spelled trouble for a career that Hughes loved and a job that has long been seen as a sort of haven where workers are irreplaceable.
  • The question that Insider's Aki Ito asks is: who is best positioned to adapt and who's going to get left behind?
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories