coders are no longer safe
ChatGPT Spells The End Of Coding As We Know It
The Lede
For years, incoming workers have been told that the best way to keep themselves safe during layoffs is to learn to code, but with AI improving, it seems that it may not be so true anymore.
Key Details
- Adam Hughes, a software developer, told ChatGPT to program a modified tic-tac-toe game. He was surprised by what came back: very good code.
- This revelation spelled trouble for a career that Hughes loved and a job that has long been seen as a sort of haven where workers are irreplaceable.
- The question that Insider's Aki Ito asks is: who is best positioned to adapt and who's going to get left behind?