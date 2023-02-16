Popular
my robot is a misinformation machine

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
ChatGPT Is A Robot Con Artist, And We’re Suckers For Trusting It
The new Google and Microsoft chatbots get stuff wrong and lie. So why do we fall for their shtick?
The Lede

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, but Insider's tech correspondent Adam Rogers argues that we shouldn't be so quick to trust the bot as AI continues to fail basic fact-checks.

Key Details

  • With search engine Bing's AI failing to pass even basic fact-checks, Insider's tech correspondent Adam Rogers attests that we are falling for a con by AI.
  • There's many reasons as to why this is the case, but Rogers argues that it's because we love explanation and it makes us feel smart.
  • However, it should worry us that these bots are not passing basic tests because inevitably, there will be wrong answers and it becomes a sort of domino effect that could lead to an increase in misinformation.
