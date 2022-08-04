Popular
Hannah Williams avatar
Hannah Williams · · 218 reads
Candid Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Show The Couple's Most Affectionate Moments In Public
From their fairy-tale wedding to sharing an umbrella in the rain, photos taken over the years offer a glimpse into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship.

Meghan Markle celebrates her 41st birthday on Thursday, likely alongside her husband Prince Harry.

Candid photos over the years show the couple sharing affectionate moments and supporting each other.

Days after announcing their engagement in December 2017, the couple were pictured smiling ear-to-ear while greeting members of the public in Nottingham, UK.

The couple seemed to let loose while accompanying children in mini-Land Rover cars while at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Harry and Markle's first child made his first appearance at a royal engagement during their tour of South Africa in September 2019.
As new parents, Markle and Harry couldn't seem to hold back their smiles.

