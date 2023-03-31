Popular
catch-22 of supply and demand

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Buying A House Is Getting Harder. Blame Homeowners Who Refuse To Move.
Homeowners with low locked-in mortgage rates are unwilling to give them up in order to move, leaving just a few homes on the market to choose from.

The Lede

Despite declining mortgage rates attracting potential homebuyers, heightened demand and low supply mean that there isn't a whole lot of movement.

Key Details

  • This spring, homebuyer demand is increasing and houses are selling faster. It would seem promising.
  • But buyers won't have many homes to pick from, which can lead to competition that keeps prices high.
  • Why? Owners are reluctant to sell because they would have to give up locked-in low mortgage rates.
