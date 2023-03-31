catch-22 of supply and demand
Buying A House Is Getting Harder. Blame Homeowners Who Refuse To Move.
The Lede
Despite declining mortgage rates attracting potential homebuyers, heightened demand and low supply mean that there isn't a whole lot of movement.
Key Details
- This spring, homebuyer demand is increasing and houses are selling faster. It would seem promising.
- But buyers won't have many homes to pick from, which can lead to competition that keeps prices high.
- Why? Owners are reluctant to sell because they would have to give up locked-in low mortgage rates.