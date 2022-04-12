CAUGHT RED HANDED
Boris Johnson And Rishi Sunak To Be Fined For Attending Lockdown-Breaking Parties
268 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are due to be fined for attending parties that breached the UK's COVID-19 lockdown rules at the time.
- Sky News reported that Johnson and Sunak have been informed of the fines.
- Johnson has repeatedly said that no rules were broken.
