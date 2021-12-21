Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

cardi b the crypto queen

Submitted by Hannah Williams via markets.businessinsider.com

Bitcoin Will Replace The Dollar, Jack Dorsey Tells Cardi B In Response To The Rapper's Crypto Question
Block CEO Dorsey has consistently praised bitcoin, and his departure as Twitter's CEO is likely linked to his ambitions around the crypto asset.

Key Details

  • Crypto enthusiast and Block CEO Jack Dorsey believes bitcoin will replace the dollar.
  • He was responding to rapper Cardi B's tweet asking whether people think crypto will oust the greenback.
  • Dorsey, who recently quit as Twitter CEO, has said there's nothing more important than bitcoin for him to work on.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: