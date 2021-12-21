cardi b the crypto queen
Bitcoin Will Replace The Dollar, Jack Dorsey Tells Cardi B In Response To The Rapper's Crypto Question
Submitted by Hannah Williams via markets.businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Crypto enthusiast and Block CEO Jack Dorsey believes bitcoin will replace the dollar.
- He was responding to rapper Cardi B's tweet asking whether people think crypto will oust the greenback.
- Dorsey, who recently quit as Twitter CEO, has said there's nothing more important than bitcoin for him to work on.
