PROCREATING IS THE NAME OF THE GAME
Billionaires Like Elon Musk Want To Save Civilization By Having Tons Of Genetically Superior Kids. Inside The Movement To Take 'Control Of Human Evolution'
Key Details
- Simone and Malcolm Collins are "pronatalists" who fear that falling birth rates in certain developed countries like the US will lead to the extinction of cultures, and ultimately, the collapse of civilization.
- The couple are drawn to the tenet of predestination, which suggests that certain people are chosen to be superior on earth and that free will is an illusion.
- Pronatalism is a theory that Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 known children, has championed on his Twitter feed.