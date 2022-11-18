Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

PROCREATING IS THE NAME OF THE GAME

Corina Pintado
Corina Pintado via businessinsider.com
Billionaires Like Elon Musk Want To Save Civilization By Having Tons Of Genetically Superior Kids. Inside The Movement To Take 'Control Of Human Evolution'
In the underground world of pronatalism, the elite think it's their duty to fill the earth with their kids — and are funding tech to make it happen.
· 497 reads

Key Details

  • Simone and Malcolm Collins are "pronatalists" who fear that falling birth rates in certain developed countries like the US will lead to the extinction of cultures, and ultimately, the collapse of civilization.
  • The couple are drawn to the tenet of predestination, which suggests that certain people are chosen to be superior on earth and that free will is an illusion.
  • Pronatalism is a theory that Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 known children, has championed on his Twitter feed.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories