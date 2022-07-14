Popular
Bill Gates says his pledge to give away his wealth will erase him from list of the world's wealthiest people
Billionaire Bill Gates announced Wednesday a $20 billion to his charity foundation. He plans to give all his wealth away in the future.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said Wednesday that he plans to give all of his wealth to his and his ex-wife's philanthropic organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

  • Bill Gates said he will one day be knocked off the list of the world's richest people.
  • The billionaire said he plans to give away "virtually" all of his wealth to his charity foundation.
  • Gates tweeted that he's giving $20 billion to the foundation this month.

