the tumble of tech titans

Theresa Merkel
Big Tech Is Making Its Stuff Slower And Stupider — On Purpose
Google, Amazon and Meta are making their core products worse and ruining everything from apps to the internet.
Key Details

  • In recent years, Google users have developed one very specific complaint about the ubiquitous search engine: they can’t find any answers.
  • But Google isn’t the only tech giant with a slowly deteriorating core product — Amazon, Meta and other tech companies have monetized confusion, constantly testing how much they can interfere with and manipulate users.
  • In Silicon Valley, the user’s experience has become subordinate to the company’s stock price.
