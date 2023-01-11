HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF
Biden's Classified Records Mistakes Are Serious And So Far Largely Unexplained
The Lede
Biden's personal attorneys discovered what was described as a "small number" of classified documents in a locked closet at the Penn-Biden Center, a think tank based at the University of Pennsylvania.
Key Details
- The closet where Biden's lawyers found classified documents was inside of a shared "general suite."
- Who had access to the closet and how the sensitive documents wound up there remains unknown.
- Experts gave Biden credit for letting National Archives know and promptly returning the documents.