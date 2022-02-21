Trending
Australia Forced Facebook And Google To Pay For News. Now Other Countries Are Copying Its Playbook
The US, UK, and Canada all want to copy aspects of Australia's news media bargaining code, apparently impressed by its ability to scare tech giants.

Key Details

  • This time last year, Facebook blocked all news in Australia in an unprecedented standoff with its government.
  • Australia wanted to force tech giants to pay the media for news — and succeeded.
  • As more countries copy Australia, Insider spoke to local sources about the impact of its news media bargaining code.

