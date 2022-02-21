aus leading the way
Australia Forced Facebook And Google To Pay For News. Now Other Countries Are Copying Its Playbook
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- This time last year, Facebook blocked all news in Australia in an unprecedented standoff with its government.
- Australia wanted to force tech giants to pay the media for news — and succeeded.
- As more countries copy Australia, Insider spoke to local sources about the impact of its news media bargaining code.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
Graph Shows How Much Risk The Queen Is At From COVID-19 Given Widespread Reports She Had 3 Doses Of Vaccine
Over 90s are the group at most risk of dying from COVID-19 but getting three shots of vaccine reduces the odds by about 93%, per UK statistics.