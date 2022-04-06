DEAL OR NO DEAL
Augusta Family Next To Masters Golf Course Keeps Turning Down Millions For Their 1,900-Square-Foot House
1.9k reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- Augusta National has spent $200 million buying up property around the course for two decades.
- Some homeowners have become instant millionaires.
- One family refuses to sell the home, turning down seven-figure offers.
