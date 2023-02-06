Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

creating chaos

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Attacks On Power Grids Plunged Thousands Of Americans Into Darkness, As Authorities Worry Neo-Nazis Are Targeting Critical Infrastructure
Power grids from California to North Carolina have come under attack, concerning authorities that extremists are targeting critical US infrastructure.
· 290 reads

The Lede

An Insider investigation finds that attacks on power grids are at an all-time high as they create chaos and dangerous situations for many Americans.

Key Details

  • Attacks against electrical grids are at an all-time high with a common culprit being right-wing extremists looking to sow chaos.
  • Power outages in certain areas also include the threat of looting and violence, which can lead to an enforced curfew.
  • The motivation for these attacks on substations can vary wildly and usually remain unknown as many perpetrators are never caught.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories