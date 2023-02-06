creating chaos
Attacks On Power Grids Plunged Thousands Of Americans Into Darkness, As Authorities Worry Neo-Nazis Are Targeting Critical Infrastructure
The Lede
An Insider investigation finds that attacks on power grids are at an all-time high as they create chaos and dangerous situations for many Americans.
Key Details
- Attacks against electrical grids are at an all-time high with a common culprit being right-wing extremists looking to sow chaos.
- Power outages in certain areas also include the threat of looting and violence, which can lead to an enforced curfew.
- The motivation for these attacks on substations can vary wildly and usually remain unknown as many perpetrators are never caught.