Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

People in poverty are most vulnerable

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

What Life Is Like In One Of The Hottest Cities On Earth
An Amnesty International report chronicles the lives of the residents of Jacobabad, Pakistan, whose days are dominated by the quest to escape the heat.

Key Details

  • Due to climate change, temperatures in Jacobabad, Pakistan have soared. In June 2021, the hottest day hit 125°F.
  • Jacobabad's residents' lives' are entirely dominated by their desperate quest to escape the heat.
  • Experts warn that climate change will exacerbate existing poverty and inequality around the world.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: