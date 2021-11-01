People in poverty are most vulnerable
What Life Is Like In One Of The Hottest Cities On Earth
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Due to climate change, temperatures in Jacobabad, Pakistan have soared. In June 2021, the hottest day hit 125°F.
- Jacobabad's residents' lives' are entirely dominated by their desperate quest to escape the heat.
- Experts warn that climate change will exacerbate existing poverty and inequality around the world.
