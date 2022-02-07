while testing brain implants
Animal-Rights Group Says Monkeys Used In Experiments For Elon Musk's Neuralink Were Subjected To 'Extreme Suffering'
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- An animal-rights group says it has records of mistreatment of monkeys in research for Neuralink.
- The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine says the records show "extreme suffering."
- The group says it will file an official complaint with the US Department of Agriculture.
