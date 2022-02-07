Trending
while testing brain implants

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Animal-Rights Group Says Monkeys Used In Experiments For Elon Musk's Neuralink Were Subjected To 'Extreme Suffering'
In a draft complaint, the group accuses researchers of nine Animal Welfare Act violations involving monkeys used in Neuralink brain-implant studies.

Key Details

  • An animal-rights group says it has records of mistreatment of monkeys in research for Neuralink.
  • The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine says the records show "extreme suffering."
  • The group says it will file an official complaint with the US Department of Agriculture.

