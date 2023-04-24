Popular
california dreamin'

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
An Idyllic California Town, A Celebrity Landlord, And A Rental From Hell
A couple thought renting a home in the Coachella Valley would be an escape. But issues from no heat to a bad leak made life miserable. Now, they want to be reimbursed — and some peace.
The Lede

Sonaar Luthra and Sarah Szalavitz learned quickly that someone in the public eye isn't necessarily a perfect landlord when they moved into a rental home owned by Frank Ferrer in La Quinta, California.

Key Details

  • Sonaar Luthra and Sarah Szalavitz left Los Angeles for a rental in La Quinta, California, last March.
  • The property is owned by Frank Ferrer, who's been the drummer for Guns N' Roses since 2006.
  • The couple said issues from no heat to a bad leak made life miserable. Now, they want to be reimbursed — and some peace
