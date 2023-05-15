Popular
Rachel Bernstein
America Is Entering A Forever Labor Shortage
The coming surge in boomer retirement will transform the job market for decades to come — and that's great news for everyone.
The Lede

America is shaping up to see something that they have not really seen since World War II – a shortage of workers willing to take jobs.

Key Details

  • Ask anyone hiring today and they will tell you it is nearly impossible to find anyone and it's only going to get worse as Boomers retire.
  • This is unusual because since World War II, hiring managers have seen a nearly never-ending tap of people.
  • "The labor shortage we're dealing with today is likely to remain this way — and perhaps get even worse," says Jay Denton, the chief analytics officer at LaborIQ, which provides salary analysis to employers.

