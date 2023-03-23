'Like putting a band-aid on a broken leg'
America Is Being Hit By A Huge Surge In Blackouts — And It's Only Going To Get Worse
The Lede
Have you lost power due to weather recently? You're not alone. Climate change is triggering blackouts and it shows no sign of slowing down in part due to a vulnerable electrical grid and a market based system.
Key Details
- Weather related outages in the United States have increased by 78 percent and many are driven by the ongoing climate crisis.
- Increasingly extreme temperatures cause power outages in a number of ways from sagging power lines due to heat and frozen power-generation equipment and simply increased demand
- While blackouts and power outages are an inconvenience, they can also turn deadly as in the case of the 2021 winter storm in Texas that resulted in 700 deaths.