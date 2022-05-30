Popular
America Has 20 Million AR-15 Style Rifles In Circulation, And More Guns Than People In The Country
There are 393 million civilian-owned firearms in the US, enough for each person in the country to own one with 63 million left over.

Key Details

  • There are 20 million AR-style weapons in circulation in the US, according to the NSSF.
  • They're part of a total 393 million guns owned by US civilians, more than the American population.
  • Debate on gun ownership has reignited after a massacre at an elementary school in Texas last week.

