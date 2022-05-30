mad stat
America Has 20 Million AR-15 Style Rifles In Circulation, And More Guns Than People In The Country
267 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- There are 20 million AR-style weapons in circulation in the US, according to the NSSF.
- They're part of a total 393 million guns owned by US civilians, more than the American population.
- Debate on gun ownership has reignited after a massacre at an elementary school in Texas last week.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments