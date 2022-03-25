Carpal tunnel, back pain, and hernias
Amazon Warehouse Workers Suffer Muscle and Joint Injuries at a Rate 4 Times Higher Than Industry Peers
Submitted by Daisy Grant
Nationwide, Amazon workers are twice as likely as other warehouse employees to incur a serious injury on the job, federal workplace safety data shows.
Data also shows that the bulk of the injury disparity between Amazon and other warehouse employers is the result of a concentration of musculoskeletal disorders at Amazon warehouses.
Musculoskeletal disorders are the result of accumulated damage to muscles, nerves, tendons, joints, cartilage, and spinal discs caused by repetitive movement and physical exertion over time.
