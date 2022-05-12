Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

race tO the top

178 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Amazon Is Building An Advertising Behemoth — And It's Coming For Facebook
Advertisers and analysts lay out where Amazon's headed next and the risks to its growth.

Key Details

  • Amazon's ad business is the third-biggest digital ad player behind Google and Facebook parent, Meta.
  • Amazon's $31 billion ad revenue is now a driver of retail sales and fuel for its other businesses.
  • Advertisers and analysts lay out where it's headed next and the risks to its growth.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.