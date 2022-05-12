race tO the top
Amazon Is Building An Advertising Behemoth — And It's Coming For Facebook
Key Details
- Amazon's ad business is the third-biggest digital ad player behind Google and Facebook parent, Meta.
- Amazon's $31 billion ad revenue is now a driver of retail sales and fuel for its other businesses.
- Advertisers and analysts lay out where it's headed next and the risks to its growth.
