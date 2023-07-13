Popular
'Throwing antipsychotics around like candy'

Julianne Han
Julianne Han via businessinsider.com
The Looming Addiction Crisis Fueled By AI
Online pill services are using AI to turbocharge the same aggressive marketing tactics that drove the opioid epidemic.
A new breed of direct-to-consumer services is aggressively using targeted ads to sell habit-forming medications.

  • AI and surveillance capitalism, which empower today's targeted ads, have joined forces with the deadly OxyContin playbook.
  • But unlike the opioid crisis of the early 2000s, advertisers today have much more data and far more precise tools to push prescriptions, and our privacy laws haven't even tried to keep up.
  • Without intervention, another public-health catastrophe looms.

