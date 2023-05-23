hey, where are the humans?
AI has infiltrated the hiring process — and it's making it miserable to find a new job
The Lede
Do you feel like it’s impossible to get anywhere in a job search right now? You’re not alone. AI has taken over the job market and suddenly, job seekers are being reviewed by AI.
Key Details
- While the present labor market is strong, high inflation and the threat of recession are making the future uncertain.
- Economic instability and opaque hiring processes have converged into an environment where it's hard for job seekers to feel like they have even a basic sense of what is going on.
- Instead of hiring managers reviewing applications, many companies turned to automation to reduce costs and simplify the process. AI tools filter out the applicants and make the process far from smooth sailing.