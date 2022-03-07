NOT ANOTHER ONE
A Year After The Ever Given Got Stuck In The Suez Canal, Another Massive Ship, The Ever Forward, Has Run Aground In Chesapeake Bay
Submitted by Anushka Suharu via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- The 1,096-foot Ever Forward ran aground in Chesapeake Bay after departing Baltimore on Sunday night.
- The Ever Forward has the same owners as the Ever Given, which clogged up the Suez Canal last year.
- The US Coast Guard is now working on getting the ship re-floated and back on its way to Norfolk, Virginia.