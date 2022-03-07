Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NOT ANOTHER ONE

Submitted by Anushka Suharu via businessinsider.com

A Year After The Ever Given Got Stuck In The Suez Canal, Another Massive Ship, The Ever Forward, Has Run Aground In Chesapeake Bay
The Ever Forward — a 1,096 foot cargo ship — is currently stuck in around 25 feet of water in the waters off Baltimore.

Key Details

  • The 1,096-foot Ever Forward ran aground in Chesapeake Bay after departing Baltimore on Sunday night.
  • The Ever Forward has the same owners as the Ever Given, which clogged up the Suez Canal last year.
  • The US Coast Guard is now working on getting the ship re-floated and back on its way to Norfolk, Virginia.

Additional submission from Anushka Suharu: