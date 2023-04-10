Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

brb, i'm in the flintstones

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
A Utah Miner Blasted His Own Cave Home With Dynamite And Now Rents It Out On Airbnb For $1,000 Per Night
In 1995, Grant Johnson purchased some dynamite and 40 acres of land with plans to build his dream home. He breaks down how he did it.
·
·
·

The Lede

Grant Johnson spent $25,000 and twenty years perfecting his Utah home. Now he rents it out on Airbnb for either a bedroom or the whole three bedroom space.

Key Details

  • In 1995, Grant Johnson purchased 40 acres of land and used dynamite to blast a cave in a boulder.
  • He spent years shaping the walls by hand to create his dream home and moved in in 2014.
  • Now he rents out a room in the cave for $350 or the whole space for $1,000 a night on Airbnb.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories