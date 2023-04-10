brb, i'm in the flintstones
A Utah Miner Blasted His Own Cave Home With Dynamite And Now Rents It Out On Airbnb For $1,000 Per Night
The Lede
Grant Johnson spent $25,000 and twenty years perfecting his Utah home. Now he rents it out on Airbnb for either a bedroom or the whole three bedroom space.
Key Details
- In 1995, Grant Johnson purchased 40 acres of land and used dynamite to blast a cave in a boulder.
- He spent years shaping the walls by hand to create his dream home and moved in in 2014.
- Now he rents out a room in the cave for $350 or the whole space for $1,000 a night on Airbnb.