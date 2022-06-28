A Trippy, Kind of Scary, Life-Altering Story About Taking Ayahuasca in a Cave

"I took ayahuasca. In a cave. With a shaman. And I walked away a better person — I think," writes Insider's Mattathias Schwartz.

His children had brought him joy — in their first days. As the miracle hardened into routine, he felt himself becoming distant and numb. He habitually tuned his family out, present only in the physical sense. Self-awareness wasn't enough to change. It just made him ashamed.

His memory of his first time with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic, drew him back.

Ten years ago, he considered the experience to be an end in itself: “I’ll try it and see what happens.”

But ayahuasca messes with your brain in ways that create a window for making positive changes. For the next few days, you have a heightened sense of mindfulness and malleability — at least Schwartz did.

He began setting aside his obsessive need to weigh every possible scenario and started listening to his intuition. He became more conscientious about how different foods made him feel. And he and his girlfriend renegotiated the balance of their lives.

So this time, Schwartz told himself he was bringing his soul into the shop for routine maintenance.

A friend of a friend linked him up with an ayahuasca sangha, a Buddhist word for a spiritual community. He arrived at the sangha on a Friday afternoon. It was located in a remote area of a Western state.

There was a wide variety of people in the group. Some were coping with addiction, family trauma, and the unexpected deaths of loved ones, with ayahuasca as part of their tool kit.

"Their stories are not mine to tell. But they did put mine into perspective," Schwartz writes.

At the ceremony, Sadie, the sangha's facilitator, poured Schwartz a full cup of brick-colored slurry. It tasted peppery. As it kicked in, he felt himself being squeezed, crumpled up like a bag of chips. His thoughts were chips breaking into pieces.

He thought about his family, and the talismans he’d brought along from them. He thought about his wife. He remembered their wedding anniversary. He cried.

It will take more than ayahuasca to rewire Schwartz to be "fully present," he says. But for now, that's something he can work on.

