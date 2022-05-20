A SpaceX Flight Attendant Said Elon Musk Exposed Himself And Propositioned Her For Sex, Documents Show. The Company Paid $250,000 For Her Silence.
200 reads | submitted by Rosalind Thacker via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- A flight attendant for SpaceX said Elon Musk asked her to "do more" during a massage, documents show.
- The billionaire founder exposed his penis to her and offered to buy her a horse, according to claims in a declaration.
- After she reported the incident to SpaceX, Musk's company paid her $250,000 as part of a severance agreement.
Comments