A South Korean Company Has Invented The 'Kosk' – A Mask That Rolls Up To Cover Only The Nose When People Go Out To Eat
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- South Korean designers want to get around the inconvenience of removing masks to eat.
- So, Atman designed the "kosk" a mask that folds up to only cover the nose, The Washington Post reported.
- Once someone is done eating, they can fold it back down to cover their mouth as well.
