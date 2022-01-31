Trending
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com

A South Korean Company Has Invented The 'Kosk' – A Mask That Rolls Up To Cover Only The Nose When People Go Out To Eat
The kosk isn't the first nose mask design. In March 2021, Mexican researchers also designed a nose-only mask meant to be worn under a regular mask.

Key Details

  • South Korean designers want to get around the inconvenience of removing masks to eat.
  • So, Atman designed the "kosk" a mask that folds up to only cover the nose, The Washington Post reported.
  • Once someone is done eating, they can fold it back down to cover their mouth as well.

