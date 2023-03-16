The big short
A Revolutionary Implant Gives Men A Larger Penis, But Some Say It's Left Them Deformed And In Excruciating Pain
The Lede
A urologist wants to make his penis enlargement implant as common as breast implants.
Key Details
- The Penuma implant was invented in the early 2000s by Dr. James Elist, an Iranian-American urologist.
- After general FDA clearance in 2004, Elist began offering Penuma as a penile enhancement device — nearly 5,000 men have gotten Penuma since then.
- In a 2018 study sponsored by the Elist-owned company that distributed Penuma, the implant increased midshaft circumference in 400 men by an average of 56.7%. But some experts warn against all forms of elective penile enlargement.