A retired Australian couple spent 17 years decking out every inch of their home with crafts and color. Now, they're listing the 3-bedroom house for $900,000 — see inside.

(Credit: Michael Blyde Photography)

A quirky home absolutely bursting with color in New South Wales, Australia, is for sale for $900,000.

Retirees John Fuller and Robyn Mersh say they tried to use recycled materials in their DIY decor.

The three-bedroom house includes a Japanese-themed master suite and a newspaper-covered guest room. Take a look inside.

When retirees John Fuller and Robyn Mersh moved to New South Wales from Sydney, they knew they wanted their new home to be different.

(Credit: Michael Blyde Photography)

Their three-bedroom home, located across the street from the shore of the Bermagui River, is a sight to behold: no plain walls, nothing ordinary-looking, and nothing boring.

"We just thought it'd be nice to have a bit of color and do whatever we wanted to do," Mersh, a former librarian, told Insider.

"The house is a pretty typical Australian, coastal, countryside house, and we wanted to light it up a bit," Fuller, a former civil engineer, said.

And light it up they did. From afar, you can't miss the home's turquoise and orange facade. Up close, you'll notice the little animal murals — handpainted by Mersh — running along the perimeter of their large windows.

After 17 years of living in and working on the house, the couple is putting it on the market for 1.35 million Australian dollars, or about $900,000.

(Credit: Michael Blyde Photography)

Mersh says that they bought the house in 2006 for about 400,000 Australian dollars. They are selling the property now as they're looking to downsize.

Since Mersh and Fuller moved in, they've redecorated the home multiple times.

"The house has had several lives — it's been painted and repainted every time we got a bit bored with it," he said.

The bright interiors are largely influenced by the couple's travels around the world, although they also drew inspiration from their friends' homes.

(Credit: Michael Blyde Photography)

"We spent a lot of time in Mexico, and we've been to places like Uzbekistan and Kashmir — a lot of places with a bit of color in them that we liked," Fuller said.

They were also inspired by the vibrant colors of Frida Kahlo's house-turned-museum, La Casa Azul, in Mexico City, Mersh said.

"A friend of ours who now lives in Cannes also used a lot of color in her place and it just looked so striking and interesting," she added.

Both Mersh and Fuller have no professional background in art and say that designing their home is a way to express themselves freely.

(Credit: Michael Blyde Photography)

"We've never trained as artists or anything, but we like to dabble and do a bit of drawing and crafts, so we thought we'd do that on the walls," Mersh said.

Take, for instance, the couple's Japanese-themed master bedroom, complete with fake screen doors and Japanese art prints painted by a friend.

"I found some lovely paper in an art shop and I didn't know what to do with it," Mersh said. "I had been looking at Japanese architecture, so we decided to make a pretend shoji screen. It just looks like one, but you can't move it."

To see more of their colorful home, head to Insider.