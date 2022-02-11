two wins in one night
A Rams Player Celebrated Winning The Super Bowl By Proposing To His Girlfriend On The Field
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI Sunday night.
- Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrated the victory by proposing to his girlfriend right on the field.
- She said yes!
