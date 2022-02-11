Trending
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com

A Rams Player Celebrated Winning The Super Bowl By Proposing To His Girlfriend On The Field
Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, in the middle of the field at SoFi Stadium. She said yes!

Key Details

  • The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI Sunday night.
  • Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrated the victory by proposing to his girlfriend right on the field.
  • She said yes!

